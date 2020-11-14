Pecos Valley Production serves New Mexico with compassion and excellence. Rooted in education to improve patients experience is our main purpose. All PVP locations have been structured to welcome anyone regardless if you have your medical cannabis card. We encourage anyone interested in asking questions or seeking the purest quality CBD product for natural relief. Please come in and experience a free one-to-one consultation with one of our educated product specialists. The introduction of cannabinoids into our life is an extremely valuable tool.

With ten dispensaries in Southern New Mexico, the inevitable road leads north. With Albuquerque representing almost half of the New Mexico medical cannabis market, PVP is honoured to incorporate its current successful growth strategy to provide the best patient experience to the Albuquerque area. To humbly serve and organically grow with a ‘patient first’ mentality is the difference. This is the guaranteed experience you will always get from any PVP dispensary.

Pecos Valley Production is excited to team up with local talent in the greater Albuquerque area and has created a YouTube channel and intends to release a podcast, along with a wealth of educational videos for their patients. They also pride themselves on giving back to the community and teaming up with local organizations to create cannabis awareness and outreach.

PVP recently teamed up with The Riddims Reggae band and released an exclusive song titled, ‘Smoke By Myself’. The Riddims originated in 2013 and are a six-piece reggae-rock sensation out of Albuquerque. Their music is inspired by their New Mexican roots, culture, and personal experiences.

The Riddims deliver a unique style of music they describe as ‘high desert reggae’ and have a heavy sound with lively and exciting live performances. They have played with numerous acts such as The Wailers, Stick Figure, Brother Ali and many more. With a lot of local love, they have been fortunate enough to work with various companies like Pecos Valley Production and have many exciting new projects coming up in the cannabis discourse community.

Whether supporting local artists or delivering cannabis outreach and education, their commitment to the community is second nature to Pecos Valley Production. Their goal is to bring a small town ‘patient-centred’ service to the Duke City while delivering the highest quality cannabis medication to the state.

Locations coming soon to Greater Albuquerque Area: Eubank, Edgewood, Central & 98th!

